Canton man shot and killed in fight involving ex-girlfriend

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Canton man was shot and killed Monday morning, during a fight involving an ex-girlfriend.
Canton police said Isaiah Heard had gone to a home in the 3000 block of Rem Circle N.E. around 7:45 am. in regards to some sort of domestic situation.
While at the home, police said Heard got into a fight with another person and was shot in the back.
When officers arrived, Heard was found unresponsive on the back porch.
The Stark County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.