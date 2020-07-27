Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic to host first presidential debate on Sept. 29

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday afternoon that the Health Education Campus (HEC) of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic will host the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.
“We are honored to host this presidential debate at our shared Health Education Campus,” Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., and Case Western Reserve University President Barbara R. Snyder said in a joint statement. “This pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of health care and scientific discovery in unprecedented ways. To have the presidential candidates discuss these issues in our innovative learning space represents a tremendous opportunity for both institutions – and our entire region.”
The need for a new Sept. 29 location arose after original host University of Notre Dame withdrew because of the complexities COVID-19 created for its fall semester.
Case Western Reserve also is deep in COVID-19 preparations, but the partnership with Cleveland Clinic – and the HEC’s distance from the university’s main campus – made co-hosting more feasible.
