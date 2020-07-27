Cleveland council to discuss request to rename Patrick Henry Middle School in honor of Stephanie Tubbs Jones

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council members are set to discuss a resolution urging the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to changing the name of Patrick Henry Middle School to honor Stephanie Tubbs Jones.
According to the emergency resolution introduced by Councilman Kevin Conwell, the CMSD school on the city’s East side is named after one of the country’s Founding Fathers who was also a slaveholder.
“WHEREAS, when he died, Patrick Henry left his estates and his 67 slaves to be divided between his wife and his six sons; despite his various comments opposing the institution of slavery, Henry did not free any slaves”
If passed, the proposal would urge the school district to rename the school in honor Cleveland native Tubbs Jones, the first African-American woman from Ohio to be elected to Congress serving as U.S. Representative from 1999 to the time of her death in 2008.
Tubbs Jones also served as a judge in the Cleveland and Cuyahoga County court systems.
The emergency resolution comes as flags, statues, and symbols across the country are being removed in protests of racism and inequality.
The matter will be brought up during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 10 a.m.
