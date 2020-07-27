Cleveland, Solon, and Bedford receiving new Amazon delivery stations that will bring hundreds of jobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon delivery stations are coming to several Northeast Ohio cities.
Amazon announced on Monday morning that several new delivery stations will be coming to Cleveland, Solon, and Bedford.
According to Amazon, the new stations will help the last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Cleveland area.
“The investment that Amazon is making in the City of Cleveland speaks to our growing appeal to industry of all types and businesses of all sizes,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “The new jobs to be created by these new stations are a welcome investment in our local economy.”
The new stations will reportedly bring hundreds of new full-time and part-time jobs that will pay a minimum of $15 an hour and offer some benefit packages.
Amazon sais the delivery stations are expected sometime in 2020.
