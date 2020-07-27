Conneaut cat recovering after being shot with arrow; bowman says it was rabid

Conneaut cat recovering after being shot with arrow; bowman says it was rabid
Conneaut Cat shot with arrow (Source: Maddox and friends cat rescue)
By Alan Rodges | July 27, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 10:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Conneaut cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow.

The cat’s name is Callum and he had to have $5,000 thousand surgery in order to get the arrow removed.

Callum was struck with the arrow after a man told police that he thought the cat had rabbies.

The cat is now in the care of a Conneaut non-profit organization called Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue.

￼ OK friends, here is an update on Callum. Callum is stable and at the emergency vet in Akron. They will be keeping...

Posted by Maddox and friends cat rescue on Sunday, July 26, 2020

According to the non-profit, Callum is now in stable condition and recovering.

According to Conneaut police, the bowman who shot Callum thought it was rabid.

***Warning--the following pictures are graphic viewer discretion is advised***

🚨🚨🚨GRAPHIC POST🚨🚨🚨 Alright friends. We have good and bad news. Callum has a chance. He is alert and awake for the ER...

Posted by Maddox and friends cat rescue on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.