Conneaut cat recovering after being shot with arrow; bowman says it was rabid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Conneaut cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow.
The cat’s name is Callum and he had to have $5,000 thousand surgery in order to get the arrow removed.
Callum was struck with the arrow after a man told police that he thought the cat had rabbies.
The cat is now in the care of a Conneaut non-profit organization called Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue.
According to the non-profit, Callum is now in stable condition and recovering.
According to Conneaut police, the bowman who shot Callum thought it was rabid.
***Warning--the following pictures are graphic viewer discretion is advised***
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.