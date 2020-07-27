COVID chaos? Marlins outbreak threatens MLB season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One team appears to be down. How many more will follow?
A coronavirus outbreak has canceled tonight’s Miami Marlins home opener after 13 team members tested positive for COVID-19.
That also affects the Baltimore Orioles, tonight’s scheduled opponent, who flew right back to Baltimore after a Monday flight to Miami.
Also the New York Yankees game in Philadelphia was also called off, since the Yanks would’ve been occupying the same visitors clubhouse that the Marlins just used over the weekend.
