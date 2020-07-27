Delta Airlines ranked No. 1 in coronavirus response

NEW YORK - Delta Airlines responded to the coronavirus pandemic better than any other major airline, a study conducted by travel website The Points Guy found.
The ranking looked at what policies major airlines have put in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final rankings were determined by looking at things such as ticket cancellation and refund policies and cleaning procedures.
Also considered were how airlines changed their onboard experience and loyalty programs to benefit customers who were no longer willing to or able to fly.
Delta earned its top spot with its thorough cleaning procedures, including the electrostatic cleaning of its airplanes, and its reduction of capacity planned through the end of September.
The full rankings are:
- Delta Air Lines
- Alaska Airlines
- JetBlue
- American Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- United Airlines
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Allegiant Air
- Frontier Airlines
- Spirit Airlines
