Do not plant or open mysterious seeds delivered to your mailbox, Ohio Department of Agriculture warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio residents have been warned by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to not plant seeds that appear to be sent from China, and do not open them if they are in a sealed packaged.
The ODS asked residents to hang onto the seeds and the original package labeling for trade compliance officers as they work through this issue. Report them here.
The types of seeds in the packages are currently unknown.
The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.
ODA said these unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock.
Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production.
ODA and APHIS work hard to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Ohio agriculture. All foreign seeds shipped to the United States should have a phytosanitary certificate which guarantees the seeds meet important requirements.
