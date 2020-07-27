FIRST ALERT DAY: Heat index around 100 degrees and afternoon storms that could be severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You tend to get your most humid weather right before a cold front crosses. That is exactly what will happen today. High heat and then afternoon thunderstorms that will be strong to severe. That cold front is located to our northwest this morning. It is forecast to track through later tonight. A stiff southwest to west wind at 10-20 mph will quickly heat us up well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. The tropical air will allow for the heat index to get near 100 degrees or higher. The setup is there for thunderstorms in advance of the front. Isolated storms develop later this morning. The main show happens after 2:00 p.m. where storms will become more widespread. Heavy rain and wind damage the big threats. The team will keep you updated. Scattered thunderstorms tonight and humid. We will fall to the upper 60s by early tomorrow.