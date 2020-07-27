FrontLine Services union workers claim they are at risk for COVID-19 while on the job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FrontLine union employees, members of the SEIU District 1199, believe their health is now at risk as they continue to provide service to at-risk residents in the city of Cleveland.
Union officials told 19 News that two employees of FrontLine have passed away after testing positive for the virus, but administrators at FrontLine went on the defensive after hearing that claim.
“FrontLine is troubled by the union’s statements particularly as we have received no information regarding the loss of life due to Covid-19 exposure in our workplace,” FrontLine wrote in a statement to 19 News.
But union members say they are at risk while in the workplace due to a lack of safety protocols at the FrontLine offices on Payne Avenue.
Janelle Betty, a case manager at FrontLine, says she and her daughter have tested positive for the virus, after she was exposed at FrontLine, she said.
“We’re not being given face shields or N-95 masks, or even having our temperature taken or the clients temperature taken, when coming into our building,” Betty said.
John Jones, a coordinating intake specialist at FrontLine is concerned, he says, that management has stopped communicating with the staff about the growing number of cases.
“Within the last several weeks, apparently, 5 or more people have contracted the disease and again we think it’s due to the agency not providing protective gear,” Jones said.
But FrontLine in the statement provided to 19 News claims they are doing everything they can to keep employees and clients safe, “For those employees who have come to work, the agency has utilized daily health questionnaires, provided thermometers and required daily temperature checks, repeatedly sanitized its facilities and offered and provided free PPE.”
But Betty says that employees were told they would have to buy their own PPE and she believes the lack of a safety protocol at FrontLine will ultimately hurt the clients.
“Without us the services can’t continue to be held so it’s just really important for us that we continue to do the work we do but do it in a safe environment,” she said.
