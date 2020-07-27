Good Samaritan honored for rescuing 4 people from Canton house fire

By Julia Tullos | July 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 11:25 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man who saved four people from a burning home was honored at a special ceremony Monday morning.

Norman Yoder was presented the Good Samaritan Award from Canton firefighters.

Firefighters said on July 15 around 8 a.m., six adults were trapped inside a home in the 900 block of Smith Ave. SW.

Four of those adults were sleeping on the second floor.

According to firefighters, Yoder was driving by with a ladder on his vehicle and brought those four residents to safety.

The other two adults were sleeping in the basement and helped out by firefighters.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Two dogs were killed in the fire and one cat was saved, said firefighters.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

