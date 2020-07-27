‘Jeopardy!’ episode featuring Regis Philbin to re-air Monday night on CBS 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The celebrity “Jeopardy!” episode featuring the late Regis Philbin will re-air on CBS 19 News on Monday evening.
The special episode, also featuring Carol Burnett and Donna Mills, was the very first celebrity edition of “Jeopardy!” ever. It was actually selected to re-run weeks before Philbin’s death as a way of signaling gratitude “to Regis for his friendship to the show for so many years.”
Philbin, the iconic host of television shows like “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and “Live!” with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa,” died of natural causes on Friday at the age of 88 years old, according to his family.
“Jeopardy!” with Philbin can be watched at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
