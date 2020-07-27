Jury finds Mansfield man guilty of setting fire which killed 3-year-old girl

Jury trial begins for Mansfield man accused of setting fire which killed 3-year-old girl
By Julia Tullos | July 27, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 2:56 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury quickly found a 19-year-old man guilty of setting a fire which killed a three-year-old girl.

Roscoe Hunter II started a fire in a vacant home on South Foster Street around 2:30 a.m. on June 26, 2019.

The flames spread next door and Chloe Williams was unable to be rescued from a second floor bedroom, police said.

[ 3-year-old dies in Mansfield arson; 7 others escape home ]

Four other kids and three adults escaped safely after a neighbor pounded on their door and woke them up.

Roscoe Hunter II
Roscoe Hunter II (Source: Mansfield police)

Hunter’s jury trial began in Richland County Common Pleas Court on July 20.

Closing arguments were heard on July 27 and by 2:30 p.m. the jury had found him guilty.

Judge Brent Robinson will sentence Hunter at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.