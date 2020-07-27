Kent State approaches return to campus for fall semester

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - As the start of the fall semester approaches, Kent State is preparing for the return of students and staff to campus for the first time in months.
On August 17, the university will begin Phase 3 of its reopening plan. This phase includes welcoming students to on-campus residence halls with staggered arrival times in an effort to maintain social distancing.
Employees needed to keep up with campus operations and select faculty and staff will also return to campus.
The Mid-American Conference, which includes Kent State and the University of Akron, has postponed the start of fall sports competition until September 3.
While some classes will be held in person, students will likely find a few remote classes on their schedule.
The university has plans to limit the number of students at activities by requiring reservations and guest lists for contract tracing. Face masks will also be required in all classrooms and common areas.
Colleges and universities across Ohio and the nation are planning to safely bring students back to campus.
