1 killed, 1 stabbed in Hells Angels and Mongols turf war at Northeast Ohio gas station, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after a brawl between the Hells Angels and the Mongols, according to Valley View police.
Saturday evening, a man was shot to death and another was stabbed at the Shell Gas station on Granger and Canal roads in Valley View.
According to Valley View Police Chief David Niro, around 7 p.m. the two clashed in the pump area of the gas station, which resulted in the death of 53-year-old John Fuller.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, Fuller was treated at MetroHealth Medical Center but did not survive.
Early indications suggest this was a turf war between the rival bike clubs.
Niro said all of his department’s dashcam video, and the surveillance from the Shell Station, was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) who now leads the investigation.
19 News has placed a request with BCI for all video.
BCI officials have said they have called in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for assistance as the government’s foremost authority on bike clubs.
