Lakewood mother connecting families who can support each other with child care when school starts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a lot to ask of someone--can you keep an eye on my kid? (Especially now.)
Many parents don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school this fall, but they also need to go to work in order to provide for them.
It’s a tough situation to be in.
19 News discovered communities in our area are getting creative, truly trying to help a neighbors out.
One Lakewood mom has turned into almost a middleman, trying to make asking for help a little easier.
Her effort that started on Facebook could keep the community running during hard times, when school starts in the fall.
Ariella Payne lives in Lakewood.
The school district is one of many that is giving parents a choice whether to send kids to school a few days a week this year, or enroll in full time online learning.
“This is a very hard time and I know parents, myself included are losing sleep over this,” she said. “I feel like we’re stronger together and we can figure this out.”
Payne posted to Facebook, hoping to take some stress off of working parents who are not comfortable sending their kids into a classroom during the pandemic, but still need adult supervision for them.
“We are not going to get through this on our own, especially single parents. I mean everybody needs to help each other right now,” she said.
Within 24 hours, Payne began playing match-maker for a few families.
“I‘ve so far been able to match them with a mom who is willing to help them. So far, so good,” she said.
Payne is a teacher herself, who’s waiting to learn whether she’ll be asked to return to the classroom.
So, she doesn't even know what the school year will look like for her 1st and 3rd grader.
Yet, she’s got running lists of other people who need help and those willing to give it.
“This is not any sort of profit, I don’t want to be held liable for anything, I just want to match people up who need help and who are willing to help each other,” she said.
If you live in Lakewood and want to get involved in what Payne is doing, she says you can contact her on Facebook.
And she said if you live elsewhere, maybe you can get your own community involved in something similar.
