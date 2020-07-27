Motorcyclist dead after crash in Lorain County on SR 57

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One is dead in a motorcycle crash on State Route 57 in Eaton Township.
On Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were called to State Route 57 because of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
According to troopers, A Cadillac Eldorado was turning left into a driveway on State Route 57 when the motorcyclist tried to pass the vehicle in the left lane. Officials say that is when the motorcycle slammed into the left side of the vehicle.
Authorities said that 20-year-old Gage Carnes, of Grafton Township, was killed in the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be involved in the crash.
Carnes was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The crash is still under investigation.
