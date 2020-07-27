37 new deaths, an additional 1,104 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 3,344 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 85,177 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 4,549 cases and 262 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,285 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 2,466 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
