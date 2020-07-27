2 Put-in-Bay bars cited for ‘blatant violations’ of Ohio’s coronavirus restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Put-in-Bay bars were over the weekend for violating restrictions ordered by the Ohio Department of Health in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, the state agency responsible for enforcing alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp laws, agents visited the two Put-in-Bay establishments after receiving complaints of “blatant violations” taking place.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so all patrons can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot.
Citations were issued for the following:
- Mist Bar, operated by Commodore Resorts - Administrative citation issued for disorderly activity. Investigators witnesses customers congregating with no social distancing at the bar, swim-up bar and in the pool.
- T&J’s Smokehouse, operated by Niese Brothers Associates - Administrative citation issued for disorderly activity. Agents observed customers standing in large groups, many not wearing masks. The outside patio was crowded with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the dance floor. Security staff were also seen improperly wearing masks around their necks.
“However, when egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” Thourot added.
The OIU said the complaints will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for review and potential penalties. Punishments can include fines or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
