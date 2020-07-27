Redlining is a problem in Cleveland for minorities, now more than ever because of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kendall Smith said there is a dire need for internet access in every household in the Cleveland area, especially now with COVID-19 in the picture.
“I just want to point out that it’s minorities going through this. Black people, people who are poor ... it’s a lot of people who are poor in this community,” she said.
Delaney Jones from the Empowering Youth Exploring Justice group said the time to act is now.
She wants to make sure all kids have the tools they need to unlock a bright a future.
“Once the kids start to slip behind it’ll be harder to get them caught up and it’s gonna have long-term implications for this generation of kids,” Jones said.
Smith said with COVID-19, internet is a necessity.
Not having it can demoralize a child’s work ethic.
“It’s like you can’t even get the proper education you can’t even get the proper help that you may need so it’s like being confined to this space where you have nothing,“ she said.
They’ve raised money over the past few days to make sure no child with big dreams gets left behind.
They’ll be having a Zoom protest on Tuesday afternoon.
