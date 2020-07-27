Safety expert voices concerns over school policies following sex crimes investigation into teacher

In an email to 19 News, a representative for Tri-C told us, “We rely on the results of background screenings and other information available to us at the time of hire. Terence Greene’s background check revealed no cases or convictions. It’s difficult to speculate what actions might have been taken if we had the 2003 acquittal information at that time. We do not have any policies that disqualify a candidate based on allegations of sexual abuse or any other crime.”