Saucy Brew Works looking for man who threw rock through window (Source: Saucy Brew Rocks)
By Steph Krane | July 27, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 7:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City is looking for a man who threw a rock and smashed the front window of the restaurant Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant described the suspect as having dark hair and tattoos. He was wearing a face mask at the time of the incident.

Saucy Brew Works is located at Detroit Avenue and 29th Street.

Call Saucy Brew Works at 216-666-2568 or Cleveland Police at 216-252-7463 with any information.

