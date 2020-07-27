Saucy Brew Works looking for man who threw rock through window

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City is looking for a man who threw a rock and smashed the front window of the restaurant Saturday morning.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant described the suspect as having dark hair and tattoos. He was wearing a face mask at the time of the incident.
Saucy Brew Works is located at Detroit Avenue and 29th Street.
Call Saucy Brew Works at 216-666-2568 or Cleveland Police at 216-252-7463 with any information.
