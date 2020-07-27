Thief drives off in vehicle left running at Willoughby gas station, police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A car left running in the parking lot of a Speedway Gas Station was stolen, police said.
According to Willoughby police, the owner of the grey 2012 Kia Sorento was at the Speedway on Euclid Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on July 26.
The car owner went inside the gas station to make a purchase and an unknown man got in the Kia and drove away.
He was last seen driving westbound on Euclid Avenue, said police.
Police added the grey Kia Sorento also has an orange Cleveland Browns sticker in the back window and minor damage to the back driver’s side door.
If you see the vehicle, please call Willoughby police at 440-951-1234.
