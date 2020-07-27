With hotline and counseling calls on the rise, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center offers free ambassador training

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is offering free ambassador training online.
Over the last few weeks, the center saw more need for their services due to the pandemic.
“We are definitely hearing from survivors where the isolation brought upon by the pandemic is not helping their healing and recovery journey. We’ve been providing more support and more services to survivors,” CEO Sondra Miller said.
Miller said rape crisis and support hotline calls are up 5% over the same period last year. The number of survivors receiving a counseling service from CRCC is up 30% this year, compared to the same period last year.
“Some of the issues facing our society, sexual violence, racism, they’re huge problems and sometimes you can feel like I’m just me and what can I do to bring the change this world needs,” said Miller.
The program teaches ambassadors how to take actions for change in their day-to-day life and have, what she calls, catalyst conversations.
Training is a three-hour commitment and now free.
