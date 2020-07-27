27-year-old man murdered on Kinsman Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man has died from his injuries after being shot on Saturday.
Cleveland police said Allante Riggins was shot in the head in the 7500 block of Kinsman Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Officers said they rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospitals.
Riggins died from his injuries on Sunday.
According to police, Riggins had been arguing with two people who were in a vehicle on an outdoor lot before the shooting.
A 45-year-old woman’s car was also struck by gunfire, but she was not injured.
There are no arrests.
