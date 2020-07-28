UPDATE: ArcelorMittal Cleveland reports 450 layoffs to state due to pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ArcelorMittal Cleveland informed state officials this week that 454 jobs were cut in April, and all but 130 workers have returned.
More workers may be called back to the Cleveland plant starting Aug. 9, according to a Local 979 union representative.
The notice to the state about the layoffs is months overdue, after the job cuts came on suddenly during the shutdown in the spring.
The steel and mining company is located at 3060 Eggers Ave. in Cleveland near the city’s Industrial Valley.
Update: 19 News initially reported that 454 jobs would be cut in August per the company’s statement to state officials, but a union representative clarified that those layoffs occurred in April.
