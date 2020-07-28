Avon mother pushes for in-person classes for students with special needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Luigina Dinardo Rose’s 8-year-old son Alex has Autism and ADHD.
Dinardo- Rose tells us Alex has came along way when it comes to his education thanks to the in- person learning at Avon Local Schools.
“He really loves school, he such an amazing young man, he shattered the odds in every possible way,” she said.
She says she’s worried that if school remains online in the fall, Alex may regress.
“Unfortunately children who are on the Autism spectrum disorder, they don’t respond as well to remote learning... the very nature of the disability is social skills and social interactions so they need that face to face contact,” said Dinardo-Rose.
Dinardo-Rose says she understands the risk that comes with sending Alex to school, but she wants to do what’s best for her son.
“When you’re a parent of a special needs child, you have to weigh out the cost and benefits and for our family, it was more important that he goes back to school,” she added.
Avon Local Schools will release their plan for in-person and digital learning on Friday, July 31st.
