Bay Village Police warning community to lock car doors after 6 cars stolen, 46 entered

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A normally quiet community is experiencing a crime spree.
Bay Village Police tell 19 News the crooks are stealing cars and any valuables they can find inside them.
“It’s pretty scary,” one victim said. “There’s lots of little kids around, and it just keeps us on edge a little bit more.”
Six cars were stolen right out of residents’ driveways in the middle of the night. Police say thieves also entered 46 cars and stole whatever they could from inside.
All 52 victims had one thing in common, they left their doors unlocked.
“I believe he left an extra spare key in the car and they were able to easily just press the button now with the smart key and take off within seconds,” one Bay Village mother whose car was stolen told 19 News. She said she was too shaken up to be on camera.
She said her car was stolen right out of her driveway last Thursday and she admits her husband had left the key inside.
“My husband and I we both use our cars frequently, and it is a mishap, and we’ve been having to juggle getting to and from things with one car until we can find our car.”
“I moved here thinking it would be a bit safer for my kids to grow up in and I know crime happens everywhere and that’s unfortunate. I hope whoever is doing it will find a more meaningful way to get what they need.”
Police are warning people to take their valuables out of their cars, including car keys and to lock all car doors.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.