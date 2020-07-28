Bay Village residents urged to lock cars after recent break-ins, car thefts

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Bay Village are urging residents to be careful after reports of six thefts and 46 break-ins involving cars in the past few weeks.
All of the cars that were entered were left unlocked. Additionally, all of the cars that were stolen had the keys left inside the vehicle.
On July 20 alone, Bay Village police received seven reports of items being stolen from cars in the area of Powell, Pellett and Clarewood Drives.
Police say residents should remember to lock their cars and take any valuables inside.
