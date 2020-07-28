Bloom dates predicted for Prayers From Maria sunflower fields in Avon, Sandusky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organizers of the Prayers From Maria Foundation are expecting to see sunflowers at the two fields very soon.
At the Sandusky field near Cedar Point, sunflowers could bloom in the first week of August.
The first field, located in Avon along I-90, are expected to bloom some time in September.
Prayers from Maria raises funds and awareness for children diagnosed with terminal brain tumors.
The organization is named after Maria McNamara, a girl who was diagnosed with a terminal glioma at the age of 6.
She died at 7 years old in July 2007.
Sunflowers at the fields can be dedicated to a loved one impacted by childhood cancer.
