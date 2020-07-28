Cleveland Clinic officials working to create safe environment for attendees of first 2020 presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was exciting news for Cleveland.
The first 2020 Presidential debate happening in the city on Sept. 29.
Dr. James Merlino has been working with Cleveland Clinic on how to safely navigate the debate process.
“Remember, our number one priority is safety. The idea is that we will put it online so people can witness the conversation, but our top priority is that we do it in a way that’s safe,” he said.
We don’t know the specifics on how many people and who would be allowed inside the debate, but Merlino said it will look much different than 2016.
“While it may be in a big room, you’re not going to see a big room full of a lot of people,” he said.
The doctor knows safety is the top priority and there are obstacles to achieving that.
“I think the biggest hurdle is going to be just making sure that we have the protocols in place,” he said.
