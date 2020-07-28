Cleveland doctor, dozens of other physicians ask to ‘hit the reset button’ on open letter to leaders about pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of health care professionals authored an open letter to leaders in the United States asking them to “shut it down now, and start over” in an attempt to control the coronavirus.
Dr. Neil Korman, of the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is one of the physicians to sign the letter collectively from the the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.
In the joint letter, the health care professionals explain the perspective that the country reopened too soon and that it’s time to “hit the reset button.”
“Non-essential businesses should be closed. Restaurant service should be limited to take-out. People should stay home, going out only to get food and medicine or to exercise and get fresh air. Masks should be mandatory in all situations, indoors and outdoors, where we interact with others.”
The authors also stress the importance of daily testing, contact tracers, and a surplus of personal protective equipment.
