Cleveland fugitive wanted for execution-style murder captured by US Marshals, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Donald Vinson, 43. on Tuesday
Vinson was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for an execution-style murder that occurred on July 13 on the city’s East Side.
According to police, Vinson arrived to the 600 block of East 124th St. where the victim, Dontrell Hill, 28, and several family members were standing, including a 2-year-old.
Vinson shot Hill numerous times in the head, then turned the gun on witnesses and shot another man who was trying to run from the area.
That man survived the shooting.
On Tuesday morning, U.S. Marshals found Vinson in an apartment complex in the 100 block of East 156th Street in Cleveland. He was taken into custody and turned over to Cleveland Police detectives.
“Senseless crimes and violence like this homicide are what tears the city of Cleveland apart, but the partnership with our law enforcement officers and the community are what will build the city back up. Every day our officers will work to bring these violent criminals to justice and continue to build the safety of our city,” Assistant Chief Brian Fitzgibbon said in a prepared statement.
