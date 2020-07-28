Cleveland man sentenced in connection to death of pregnant girlfriend who fell from car on I-90

Cleveland man sentenced in connection to death of pregnant girlfriend who fell from car on I-90
Patrick Carner (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | July 28, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 9:04 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty in connection to the death of his pregnant girlfriend on I-90 will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Patrick Carner is scheduled to face a Cuyahoga County judge at 10 a.m.

Cleveland man sentenced in connection to death of pregnant girlfriend who fell from car on

During a June court appearance, Carner changed his plea to guilty for charges that include tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Investigators first accused the 28-year-old of throwing Vonnashia Akins onto I-90 in October 2019, but his attorney claims she jumped out of his vehicle following an argument.

Cleveland Police say Vonnashia Akins was thrown onto I-90 and killed, but the suspect -- Akins' ex-boyfriend -- claims otherwise. Who do you believe?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Carner now faces between 15 months to four years in prison following the guilty plea.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the court hearing.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.