Cleveland man sentenced in connection to death of pregnant girlfriend who fell from car on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty in connection to the death of his pregnant girlfriend on I-90 will be sentenced on Tuesday.
Patrick Carner is scheduled to face a Cuyahoga County judge at 10 a.m.
During a June court appearance, Carner changed his plea to guilty for charges that include tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.
Investigators first accused the 28-year-old of throwing Vonnashia Akins onto I-90 in October 2019, but his attorney claims she jumped out of his vehicle following an argument.
Carner now faces between 15 months to four years in prison following the guilty plea.
