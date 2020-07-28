Cleveland police officer fired after failing drug test while on duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland officer is out of a job Tuesday morning after testing positive for drugs while on duty.
Former Patrol Officer James Hummel was relieved of duty after he failed a drug test.
According to authorities, Hummel failed the test when it came back positive for cocaine.
In November, the charges against Hummel were dropped, but he was still let go from his position with the police force.
Hummel underwent a random drug test at work on Aug. 23, 2018.
According to Cleveland City Hall records, Hummel took the drug test while he was on duty.
Records state that Hummel was under the influence while he was on duty carrying his loaded handgun in a Cleveland Division of Police vehicle.
