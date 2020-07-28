Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to felonious assault and abduction

By Julia Tullos | July 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 10:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer pleaded not guilty to the charges of abduction and felonious assault at his arraignment Tuesday.

Officer John Hawk was arrested on March 4 by Cleveland police.

According to court documents, Hawk struck a person in the face on March 4, causing serious physical harm to the victim.

19 News learned the victim suffered a nasal fracture.

There is no information on where the assault took place.

Hawk, 40, was relieved from duty and has been suspended without pay.

He remains out on a $25,000 bond and will be back in court on Sept. 1.

