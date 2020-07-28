Columbus bars, restaurants to close at 10 p.m. under city’s new COVID-19 restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbus City Council voted on Monday on legislation that requires bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Health Commissioner, said prior to the council’s vote that the city department has received numerous complaints about area bars and restaurants not adhering to safe practices like face coverings and social distancing.
The public health legislation does offer exemptions, allowing establishments to provide takeout and delivery services past 10 p.m., according to Council President Shannon Hardin.
The Columbus city ordinance takes effect on Tuesday.
In Northeast Ohio, Gunselman’s Tavern self-imposed a similar measure, announcing a closing time of 11 p.m. “until this thing calms down.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.