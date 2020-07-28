Emmy nominations to be announced today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET today.
The nominations will be presented in a virtual event hosted by Leslie Jones. Presenters for the nominations include Laverne Cox and Josh Gad.
The ceremony will be streamed live on Emmys.com.
After the nominations are revealed, final round voting will take place for members of the Television Academy at the end of August.
Winners are set to be announced September 20 in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
767 programs are running for Emmys in more than 100 categories.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.