Firefighters find 2 people dead inside an Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters found a man and a woman dead inside a home early Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Brown Street just before 6 a.m. after two calls to 911 reporting a fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found the rear of the home engulfed in flames.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the home and found the victims.
Akron police said both the man and the woman had apparent injuries.
The Summit County Medical Examiner will now determine their cause of death.
The victim’s names are not being released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
