38 new deaths, an additional 1,320 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 3,382 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 86,497 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to address Ohioans during his first coronavirus briefing of the week from Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.
The governor’s address comes as more cities across Ohio are taking additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including Columbus, where council members voted on a measure requiring all bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.
The increases over the last 24 hours for cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are all above the 21-day average.
An additional 4,601 cases and 264 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,425 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 2,488 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.