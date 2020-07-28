Here’s where $310M in federal funding for COVID-19 is being distributed in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Part of the federal CARES Act was to get much needed funding to states, and let legislatures determine how best to divide it up.
For Ohio, that meant breaking up a payment of $310 million and sending it to multiple state agencies, departments and the private sector.
The money is intended to help front line healthcare providers who experienced a surge of costs.
“Ohio’s nurses and home healthcare providers have been heroically working long hours with limited resources,” said House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron). “I applaud the Controlling Board for approving funding to help these frontline healthcare providers offset their unexpected costs during the pandemic.”
Of the total, $50 million will be used for the upcoming school year by improving broadband issues for students who will be learning virtually.
On Monday the Controlling Board at the Ohio State House finalized a vote to divide up the money.
- $192 million to skilled nursing facilities, behavioral health, assisted living, and home health care providers
- $50 million to create the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant Program, which will expand high-speed internet access for Ohio students utilizing remote learning during COVID crisis
- $18.3 million to Ohio’s public libraries
- $8.7 million to Ohio Attorney General’s office to assist rape and domestic violence crisis centers and $1 million for consumer protection efforts
- $3 million to Ohio Veterans Posts and $1 million to Ohio Veterans Homes
- $4.7 million to Deputy Registrars and Driver Test Centers
- $7.2 million to the Ohio Department of Health
- $25 million to various state agencies including the Departments of Education, Natural Resources, Public Safety, and others
