$75K bond for man accused of armed carjacking in Mayfield Heights parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 23-year-old man arrested for carjacking a woman’s car at gunpoint in Mayfield Heights was in court Tuesday.
James King Belle had an initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
The judge set Belle’s bond at $75,000 and his case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
According to Mayfield Heights police, Belle approached the woman at the Eastgate Plaza parking lot on Som Center Road near the Old Navy Store around 3:30 p.m on June 22.
The victim told officers the gunman forced her out of her 2016 blue Hyundai Elentra, license plate HHM2740.
He then drove off in the Hyundai, heading north on Som Center Road, according to police.
Mayfield Heights police, FBI agents and the Fugitive Task Force officer arrested Belle on July 20.
He is charged with aggravated robbery and police said additional charges are possible.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.