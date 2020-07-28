Lorain County only holding junior fair; scaling back from original plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Senior Fair Board has decided to scale back its original plans for the upcoming event.
According to County officials, the fair will be canceled in 2020.
The county has also faced push back from the community.
On Sunday, the Mayor of Wellington, Hans Schneider, stated that he was against the county holding the upcoming fair.
“It’s completely from a health and safety perspective obviously when you’ve been to the Lorain County Fair they bring well over a 100,000 people on average,” said Schneider.
Schneider said he respects the fair as a private entity, but with the coronavirus cases soaring throughout the country, he doesn’t see how it could be held safely.
Even though the county fair won’t go down as planned, Senior Fair Board officials still planned on holding a junior fair.
County fair officials also said that they will be in touch with all of the concessions, vendors, and exhibitors about refunds.
