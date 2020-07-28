Lorain County only holding junior fair; scaling back from original plan

Lorain County Fair (Source: Lorain County Fair Facebook)
By Alan Rodges | July 28, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated July 28 at 8:49 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Senior Fair Board has decided to scale back its original plans for the upcoming event.

According to County officials, the fair will be canceled in 2020.

Tonight a majority of the Senior Fair Board voted to hold a Junior Fair only. We will be in touch with all our concessions, vendors, and exhibitors in the next couple weeks about refunds.

Posted by Lorain County Fair on Monday, July 27, 2020

The decision comes after the Fair Board recently held a meeting stating that it will move forward with the decision to hold the fair.

The county has also faced push back from the community.

On Sunday, the Mayor of Wellington, Hans Schneider, stated that he was against the county holding the upcoming fair.

“It’s completely from a health and safety perspective obviously when you’ve been to the Lorain County Fair they bring well over a 100,000 people on average,” said Schneider.

Schneider said he respects the fair as a private entity, but with the coronavirus cases soaring throughout the country, he doesn’t see how it could be held safely.

Even though the county fair won’t go down as planned, Senior Fair Board officials still planned on holding a junior fair.

County fair officials also said that they will be in touch with all of the concessions, vendors, and exhibitors about refunds.

