Macedonia man found incompetent to stand trial for stabbing his parents, killing his dad

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 30-year-old Macedonia man accused of stabbing both his parents, killing his dad, has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.
Macedonia police said Michael Clark stabbed his mom and dad inside their Griswold Circle home on May 28, 2018.
When officers arrived at the home, both victims were found in a bedroom.
Clark was arrested later that day in Columbiana County.
“He grew up with my son and he just, you know, became mentally ill. He just became mentally ill and he had issues, he had a lot of problems and his father said he could never get him help. Nobody would help,” said neighbor Karen Harden.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty ordered Clark to be held at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare.
McCarty also ordered Clark to comply with all forms of treatment and prescribed medications; including, the use of long-acting injectible antipsychotic medications.
This order is in effect for 12 months.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.