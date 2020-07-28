Man sentenced in connection to death of pregnant woman who fell from moving car on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man charged in connection to his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced Tuesday.
Patrick Carner, 28, was charged in June in connection with the death of Vonnashia Akins on I-90.
Aikins died after falling out of a moving car on I-90 in downtown Cleveland during rush hour back in October. Carner was driving and police said he left the scene.
Tuesday, Carner was sentenced to a total of four years for obstruction of official business and tampering with evidence.
Police originally said Aikins was pushed by Carner. Carner’s attorney claimed the couple got in an argument and she jumped from the car.
“My client was driving Ms. Aikins to nursing school when she, on her own volition, exited the vehicle. She hit the pavement. He stopped his vehicle. There were people administering aid to Ms. Aikins and Patrick really panicked and he left the scene,” his attorney said in court Tuesday morning.
