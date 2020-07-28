Man killed outside gas station, East Cleveland police investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was killed in the parking lot of a gas station on Cleveland’s Eastside Monday night.
East Cleveland police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station in the 13000 block of Euclid Ave.
The male was identified as Antonio L. Wright, 28, of Cleveland Heights.
Wright was transported to University Hospitals, where he was pronnounced dead.
East Cleveland police are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone who was in the area of Euclid and Superior Ave. around 9 p.m. Monday and has any information is asked to call East Cleveland police detectives at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7463.
If the information that is provided leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, tipsters are eligible for up to a $2500 reward.
