Medina County Fair cancels events; still holding Junior Fair

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Fair Board announced that the fair will be canceled, and instead, the Junior fair will take its place for 2020.
In June, The Medina Agricultural Society-Board of Directors voted to continue the Medina County Fair this summer.
During a recent vote, the Board of Directors felt it was in the best interest to cancel all grandstand events, most food vendors, free entertainment, merchants, and other exhibits.
Instead, the board decided that the Junior Fair will still be held Aug. 3-9. All of the Junior Fair activities will take place as scheduled.
Fair officials are asking those who already bought tickets for events to be patient as they work through the cancellations.
