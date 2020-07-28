Menorah Park nursing home workers to protest for hazard pay and hold remembrance for COVID-19 victims

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Union workers with Menorah Park, a long-term care facility in Beachwood, will hold a protest and candlelight remembrance on Wednesday afternoon on Cedar Road.
The workers will gather in front of Menorah Park to call for hazard pay, advocate for better working conditions, and remember the roughly 1,900 coronavirus-related nursing home deaths in Ohio.
“The workers at Menorah Park and across Cleveland have continued working, no matter what the risk or how difficult the circumstances,” said Samara Knight, executive vice president with SEIU District 1199, in a prepared statement. “They care deeply about their work but they also worry about their families.”
Ohio Department of Health data shows that 16 staff members at the Menorah Park campus have contracted COVID-19, Knight said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.