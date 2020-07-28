Northeast Ohio Weather: High heat and humidity Wednesday, a few storms in the afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the rest of today will be quite pleasant, humidity levels will increase on Wednesday.
High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.
A few spots, including Cleveland, will top out around 90 degrees.
A front will approach the area on Wednesday, facilitating the development of a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.
The key phrase there is “a few.”
Not everyone will see rain.
Any showers or storms that develop will be very isolated, but where they do come to fruition, they may be on the strong side.
The main threats with stronger storms tomorrow will be heavy rain and gusty winds.
Storms will wind down by sunset.
After tomorrow, we can say goodbye to high humidity and rain for a while.
At this time, the forecast is dry Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Our next opportunity for more widespread rain will come on Sunday.
If you have outdoor plans, you’ll need to have an indoor backup plan.
