Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and less humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front rolled through while you were sleeping last night. The rain threat has ended for now and the humidity continues to gradually lower as some drier air is building in. It is going to be a pleasant day. Sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s. A clear sky early this evening will give way to some clouds later on. The next front approaches from the north. Isolated showers are expected to develop out over the lake overnight. This could impact areas east of Cleveland with a shower or two. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by early tomorrow morning.